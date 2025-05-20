Sailing-Pirelli renews sponsorship for Italy's Luna Rossa

ROME :Pirelli has agreed a new partnership to support the Italian Luna Rossa team in its challenge for the America's Cup when Italy hosts the event in 2027, the tyremaker said on Tuesday.

Pirelli, which has been involved with the team since 2018, will be an official sponsor and technical partner when the event is staged in the Italian city of Naples.

Backed by fashion group Prada, the Italian team has been a consistent contender in challenging for the America's Cup.

"We are very pleased to have Pirelli at our side again. This represents an important demonstration of trust in the team and the work done to date," said Max Sirena, Skipper and Team Director of Luna Rossa.

Pirelli is the official tyre supplier for Formula One motor racing and will take on the same role in MotoGP motorcycling from 2027.