Sailing-Racing cancelled on second day of Australia Sail GP due to wind damage
19 Feb 2023 05:34AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2023 05:34AM)
Sunday's second day of racing at the Australia Sail Grand Prix has been cancelled because of damage to boats in windy conditions, organisers said.

Sail GP, which posted pictures of damage to the Canadian team boat, said "a major weather event" in Sydney Harbour had forced the cancellation.

Videos shared on social media showed the Canadian wing sail being blown into a marquee as it was lifted by a crane and crashing to the ground as workers and spectators scattered.

"As far as we know, no one was seriously injured during the incident. A full assessment of the damage is under way but it is likely some of the future Sail GP events may also need to be delayed," Sail GP said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

