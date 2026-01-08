Sailing-SailGP bets on fairness with shared Pensacola training base

Jan 7 : SailGP ‌has opened its first permanent training base in Pensacola, Florida, promising equal access for all teams in a move designed to further level the playing field in the high-octane sailing championship.

The state-of-the-art facility at the American Magic team's performance and innovation centre opened on Wednesday under a multi-season agreement running through 2031, serving as ‌SailGP's North American training hub while doubling as ‌the U.S. America's Cup team's first permanent base.

In a departure from traditional team-controlled facilities, SailGP will centrally manage scheduling to ensure "fair, consistent and transparent access throughout the season" for all competing teams.

"Today's news marks an exciting next chapter for SailGP and our competing teams," said SailGP CEO and co-founder ‍Russell Coutts. "With access to world-class training facilities, all our athletes can continue to develop year-round – strengthening competition and helping us attract and retain the very best in the sport."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Pensacola was chosen for its reliable sailing conditions and advanced infrastructure, ​allowing teams to test, ‌train and innovate outside race weekends as the championship expands globally.

Teams will operate under identical standards and pay only for days used ​in a structure designed to maintain sporting fairness. American Magic co-founder Doug DeVos ⁠said the centre supports a long-term ‌vision to make the U.S. "a destination for elite sailing preparation" across ​youth, women's, Olympic and SailGP programmes.

The announcement came ahead of next weekend's 2026 season opener in Perth, Australia, following Britain's dramatic ‍first championship victory over Australia and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi last year.

The ⁠SailGP Championship features national teams racing identical 50-foot foiling catamarans at speeds exceeding 100 ​km/h, with $12.8 million in ‌prize money at stake across the season.

(Writing by Ossian ‍Shine ​in London, editing by Ed Osmond)