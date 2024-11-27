Sailing-Simon breaks own 600-mile 24-hour mark in Vendee Globe

:The solo monohull 24-hour distance record fell once again on Wednesday during the Vendee Globe as Sebastien Simon broke his own record by covering 615.33 nautical miles over the last 24 hours.

The fleet is being propelled by a fast-moving depression, with the record books being rewritten frequently in recent days.

Simon earlier sailed 602.56 nautical miles, outdoing his compatriot Yoann Richomme's short-lived mark by 22.7 nautical miles.

Since Tuesday, six boats including Simon's Groupe Dubreuil, Macif Sante Prevoyance, HOLCIM -PRB, VULNERABLE and Charal have gone past 560 nautical miles.

Groupe Dubreuil skipper Simon is among the leading group, including record-breakers Richomme, Nicolas Lunven, Thomas Ruyant, leader Charlie Dalin and Jeremie Beyou.

"I beat the record! It is not the goal but the boat is doing really well, there's only one metre of sea, a reasonable wind between 24 and 26 knots of wind," Simon said after he set the initial record.

"I have two reefs in the mainsail, under FRO, in a relatively safe configuration for the boat. It's an incredible distance, I would never have imagined doing that."

Simon's mark is around 25 nautical miles off the 24-hour crewed record, held by Lunven's Holcim-PRB vessel, which logged 640.48 nautical miles during the fifth leg of The Ocean Race in 2023.

The Vendee Globe is a solo, non-stop and unassisted round-the-world sailing race, dubbed the "Everest of the Seas".