Sailing-Sorel becomes first casualty of Vendee

Sailor Maxime Sorel became the first Vendee Globe casualty on Friday, retiring five days into the solo, non-stop round-the-world race.

The Frenchman had been battling a swollen ankle since the second day, an injury sustained while attempting to repair a broken hook and damaged mainsail track. Despite his best efforts, the mainsail issue was deemed “irreparable solo,” and his injury left him struggling to move safely on board.

"My ankle has been seriously damaged for four days," Sorel said. "It has only swelled over time and through the manoeuvres I have carried out on board, particularly to try to resolve my major mainsail hook issues. I am suffering to the point of having difficulty moving on board my boat."

Sorel sought shelter off Madeira on Thursday night, where he made a final attempt to address the mainsail problem.

"Last night, off Madeira, I climbed my mast. I managed, not without difficulty, to lower my mainsail. I noticed that the hook was indeed broken. We had every reason to be worried," he explained.

"At the same time, the mainsail track is seriously damaged. With or without my pain, it is impossible to change sections of this mainsail track three metres high. It is a construction site job.

"I will let you imagine my physical and mental suffering. I am abandoning my second Vendee Globe. It took four years of preparation with my team to get to this point. However, everything was magical from start to finish but I feel like nothing has been normal since my departure on Sunday."

While deeply frustrated, Sorel remains optimistic about the future.

"The positive, despite the great frustration, is that it will boost me for the future. I gave everything I could but this ankle and this mainsail are not giving me the chance this time to write my sporting and adventurous story that I love deep down."

The V and B Monbana Mayenne skipper will now prioritise X-rays and a full medical diagnosis.

The Vendee Globe is a solo, non-stop and unassisted round-the-world sailing race, dubbed the "Everest of the Seas". Starting and finishing in Les Sables-d’Olonne, France, it covers approximately 24,000 nautical miles, taking skippers through some of the planet’s most treacherous waters, including the Southern Ocean and around the notorious Cape of Good Hope.

The race started on Sunday, with 40 skippers representing 11 nations. The last Vendee Globe in 2020-21 was won by Frenchman Yannick Bestaven, in 80 days three hours and 44 minutes.

This edition is currently being led by Briton Sam Goodchild, with France's Sebastien Simon second and Swiss Justine Mettraux third as the fleet passes the Canary Islands.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)