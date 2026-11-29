Nov 29 : Sweden's Artemis clinched the $2 million SailGP championship in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, beating Australia's Bonds Flying Roos and Spain's Los Gallos in the season-ending Grand Final.

Nathan Outteridge's crew became the first expansion team in SailGP history to win the championship in its debut season, capping a remarkable campaign despite not winning an event final during the regular season.

"The team did an absolutely great job. We knew we had to win a race. And it was an absolute ripper," Outteridge said.

"Maybe a little bit unexpected but we absolutely love it."

The title marked a remarkable comeback for Outteridge, nicknamed the "wind whisperer" for his ability to excel in light-air conditions.

The 40-year-old, who was left without a SailGP team last season after leading several campaigns, including Japan's, returned with Artemis this year.

Conditions in Abu Dhabi played to Outteridge's strengths, with light winds causing boats to drop off their foils and creating a tactical contest that rewarded precise sailing.

Artemis seized control with a strong start in the winner-takes-all final, while Tom Slingsby's Bonds Flying Roos, chasing a fourth SailGP title after a dominant season featuring six event victories, were forced wide off the line and spent most of the race pursuing the leaders.

Spain's Los Gallos finished second in the Grand Final, with the Bonds Flying Roos third after being unable to convert their regular-season dominance into championship success.

"We will celebrate for a while and then we will get ready for next year in a month or so," Outteridge added.