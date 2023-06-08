Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sailing-Vettel's Germany team will provide boost for SailGP - Coutts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sailing-Vettel's Germany team will provide boost for SailGP - Coutts

Sailing-Vettel's Germany team will provide boost for SailGP - Coutts
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 20, 2022 Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel ahead of his last race REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Sailing-Vettel's Germany team will provide boost for SailGP - Coutts
FILE PHOTO: Sailing - Australia Sail Grand Prix - Sydney, Australia - February 19, 2023 General view during Race Day 1 Bob Martin/SailGP Handout via Reuters
Sailing-Vettel's Germany team will provide boost for SailGP - Coutts
FILE PHOTO: Sailing - Australia Sail Grand Prix - Sydney, Australia - February 19, 2023 Australia SailGP Team helmed by Tom Slingsby in action during Race Day 1 Bob Martin/SailGP Handout via Reuters
Sailing-Vettel's Germany team will provide boost for SailGP - Coutts
FILE PHOTO: Sailing - Australia Sail Grand Prix - Sydney, Australia - February 19, 2023 Spain SailGP Team helmed by Diego Botin in action during Race Day 1 Bob Martin/SailGP Handout via Reuters
Sailing-Vettel's Germany team will provide boost for SailGP - Coutts
FILE PHOTO: Sailing - Australia Sail Grand Prix - Sydney, Australia - February 19, 2023 Switzerland SailGP Team helmed by Sebastien Schneiter in action as Laurane Mettraux, strategist, crosses the boat during Race Day 1 Bob Martin/SailGP Handout via Reuters
08 Jun 2023 02:01AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The addition of a German SailGP team - backed by four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel - will give the global racing league a major boost, says event chief Russell Coutts.

Germany are the latest nation to join SailGP in time for the start of its fourth season this month in Chicago, and Coutts believes Vettel’s involvement could prove crucial to the fledgling team as they look to find an early competitive edge.

"Clearly Formula 1 is a highly technical sport and with SailGP, all of the data is in the open - so I should imagine that (Vettel) will bring a lot of perspectives on how to use technology," said New Zealander Coutts, an Olympic sailing champion and five times America's Cup winner.

Team co-investor Vettel sees a lot of potential for SailGP.

"Parallels between sailors and Formula 1 have long existed," the 35-year-old German said. "The boats are fascinating and the speeds on the water are incredibly high.

"In addition, the series not only uses wind power, but also strives to set new standards in sustainability in sports."

The league, in which national teams compete in identical high performance F50 foiling catamarans at speeds of up to 100 kmh, was launched in 2019, when Australia beat off teams from China, France, Britain, Japan and the United States.

Australia won their third SailGP crown last month by overcoming New Zealand and Britain in a winner-takes-all Grand Final in San Francisco.

The 2023-24 season will also feature teams from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Britain, France, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.