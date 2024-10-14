Sailing-Victory in America's Cup for women sinks in for Italy's skipper Conti

BARCELONA : Giulia Conti wept with joy when she got back to her apartment and watched recordings of Italy's victory in the first Women's America's Cup, as the enormity of her crew's win sank in.

The inaugural America's Cup for women was decided on Saturday in a closely-contested clash between Italy and Britain, after both qualified for the final from an original group of 12.

"After watching the videos, I got emotional and shed some tears ... it just feels amazing," the 38-year-old told Reuters on Sunday, a day after Italy's historic win.

"I'm just so happy that we've made an entire country proud and also the big team," Conti said of Italy's Luna Rossa, which also won the Youth America's Cup last month.

Conti, who along with her team was thrown into the water in Barcelona's Olympic Port, said they had even been congratulated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a social media post.

"We had a nice celebration at the base. They did a nice barbecue for us. All the team was there. We had a couple of beers," Conti said of how the team had marked their win, alongside family and "a lot of friends from Italy".

On Sunday, under the banner "Winds of Change", Conti and the Italian team danced with joy and drank cava from the trophy after they were presented with the first Puig Women's America's Cup, throwing team kit to a cheering crowd in Barcelona.

The America's Cup itself has been dominated by men throughout its 173-year history and the women's event has been billed by organisers and some of the sailors taking part as a way to bridge the experience gap at the top end of the sport.

One of the event's leading supporters was Hannah Mills who spearheaded and skippered Britain's campaign and ultimately lost to Conti and her crew of three on Saturday.

Mills, who also shed tears after the race, told Reuters following the final that she and her team were "gutted" by the loss, but she was confident that staging the first event for women in high-tech AC40 foiling boats was just a start.

"We both got emotional before racing when we hugged each other and wished the other the best of luck," said Conti, adding that she and Mills have sailed against each other for many years during Olympic campaigns in the 470 dinghy.

They embraced again on Sunday, Conti said, when Mills came into the same Barcelona restaurant where she was having brunch.

"She's the best role model in the sport. She's a three-times Olympic medallist. She's a mum, she's in SailGP," Conti said.

"I really don't know how she does it," she added.