Saint-Maximin calls on Newcastle players to 'stop talking and to show'
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Newcastle United v Cambridge United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - January 8, 2022 Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

16 Jan 2022 02:19AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2022 02:17AM)
NEWCASTLE, England : Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has called on his teammates to "stop talking and to show" following another disappointing draw for the Magpies as they once again let a late lead slip in their Premier League game with Watford.

Saint-Maximin scored a virtuoso solo goal early in the second half and suffered his fair share of tough tackles during the 90 minutes, only to see Newcastle concede an equaliser in the 88th minute as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

"We cannot just feel like it's finished. We know we have a really good quality and what we can do. It's time to stop talking and to show," he told the BBC.

"We really have to do some things against it, because if this keeps going we will not stay in the league. At the moment it is not enough."

The 24-year-old French winger has been one of the few bright spots for the Magpies in a season where they have struggled, but even he was disappointed with Saturday's capitulation to fellow strugglers Watford.

"When they score in the 88th minute, and you have only a few minutes left, it is the same story. It becomes really difficult to score. It's a good draw for Watford and really bad for Newcastle," he said.

With Newcastle still stuck in the relegation places, he is hoping for some help from new signing Chris Wood, who made his debut after signing from Burnley earlier in the week.

"He can give a lot to Newcastle. He needs more time to know how to play with the players, but I think he will help the team. He is a big guy and can score important goals for Newcastle, we really need him to win games," Saint-Maximin said.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

