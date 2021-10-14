Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Saints' Adams to miss Leeds clash with muscle injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Saints' Adams to miss Leeds clash with muscle injury

Saints' Adams to miss Leeds clash with muscle injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - September 26, 2021 Southampton's Che Adams in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker REUTERS/David Klein

14 Oct 2021 07:19PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 07:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Southampton striker Che Adams will miss Saturday's Premier League home match against Leeds United after picking up a muscle injury on international duty with Scotland, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Thursday.

Adams was ruled out of Scotland's match against the Faroe Islands last week after suffering the injury in their 3-2 win over Israel at Hampden Park.

"It's not too serious but he will definitely be out for the game this weekend. I've not seen everybody back so far but the reports have been positive for the rest," Hasenhuettl told a news conference.

Hasenhuettl, whose winless side are 17th in the table with four points from seven matches, said that he expects a tough test against Leeds who are one place above them.

"The average number of passes the opposition play against Leeds is one of the lowest in the league," the Austrian said. "It'll be nice to watch (for the neutral) with a lot of mistakes in the game because of the pressure each side puts on the other.

"You'll not see a five star dinner, it'll be about winning the second balls. This is the way they play and we have to find the right answer because it will be an intense fight.

"They're a team who always have a lot of players behind the ball and are never really exposed. The team that scores the first goal is definitely in a good situation because it gives them more space for counter-attacks, which both teams want."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us