Saints boss Hasenhuttl fined for VAR comments after Chelsea defeat
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 2, 2021 Chelsea's Ben Chilwell celebrates scoring their third goal with Jorginho Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 2, 2021 Southampton's James Ward-Prowse is shown a yellow card by referee Martin Atkinson before a VAR review REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 2, 2021 Chelsea's Ben Chilwell celebrates scoring their third goal with Cesar Azpilicueta and Timo Werner REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 2, 2021 Chelsea's Ben Chilwell scores their third goal REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 2, 2021 Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta celebrates after Trevoh Chalobah scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
23 Oct 2021 05:24AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2021 05:42AM)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has been fined 20,000 pounds (US$27,504.00) for comments made against the VAR match official following his side's loss at Chelsea earlier this month, the FA said in a statement on Friday (Oct 22).

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse was shown a straight red during the Premier League game, having initially only received a yellow for a challenge on Jorginho.

Hasenhuttl was unhappy with referee Martin Atkinson being advised to use the pitch-side monitor to review his decision.

"Southampton FC's Ralph Hasenhuttl has been fined 20,000 pounds after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to their Premier League match against Chelsea FC on Saturday October 2 2021," the FA said on twitter.

"The manager accepted the charge that comments made during a post-match interview constituted improper conduct in that they questioned the integrity of the VAR Match Official and/or implied bias and/or bring the game into disrepute."

Southampton, who are 15th in the table with seven points from eight games, host third-bottom Burnley on Saturday.

 

Source: Reuters

