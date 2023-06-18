Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sainz handed three-place grid drop for impeding Gasly
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sainz handed three-place grid drop for impeding Gasly

Sainz handed three-place grid drop for impeding Gasly
Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 17, 2023 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. looks towards the damage on his car after crashing during the final practice session REUTERS/Evan Buhler
Sainz handed three-place grid drop for impeding Gasly
Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 17, 2023 Alpine's Pierre Gasly during the final practice session REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
18 Jun 2023 07:12AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONTREAL : Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was handed a three-place grid drop at the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix for unnecessarily impeding Alpine's Pierre Gasly in the first phase of Saturday's qualifying.

The Spaniard had qualified in eighth position for the race, with team mate Charles Leclerc 11th.

Stewards found Sainz to have been "predominantly to blame" for an incident that Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer said had cost Gasly the chance to progress to the second phase.

"It's ridiculous, in a word. Terrible. I think Pierre would have been P6 (sixth in the first phase) and now he's out of Q1. He would have been P6 had he just had a normal third sector. Not even a great one," said Szafnauer.

Gasly will start Sunday's race in 17th place.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.