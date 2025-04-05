Sainz handed three place grid drop for impeding Hamilton

SUZUKA, Japan :Williams driver Carlos Sainz was handed a three place grid penalty for impeding Lewis Hamilton, his successor at Ferrari, in Japanese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

The Spaniard had qualified 12th, with Hamilton eighth, and his demotion lifted Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda to 12th, 13th and 14th respectively.

Formula One stewards found Sainz had unnecessarily impeded the seven times world champion at turn one after completing a quick lap and while Hamilton was just starting his in the Q2 second phase.

The Briton had to go wide and off track as a result.

"(Sainz) stated that he did not have any warning from the team, of the approach of Car 44 (Hamilton) on a push lap," they said in a statement.

"He stated that he was caught completely by surprise and because of the approach speed of Car 44, and the angle of his car, he could not see Car 44 in his mirrors."

Stewards said the standard penalty should be applied, regardless of whether it was the fault of the driver or team. Sainz's teammate Alex Albon starts ninth on Sunday.