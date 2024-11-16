Sainz to join Williams for F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test

LONDON : Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will join Williams for Formula One's post-season test in Abu Dhabi next month, the Spaniard's future employers said on Friday.

Sainz is leaving Ferrari at the end of the year to make way for seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, arriving from Mercedes.

The test at Yas Marina is scheduled for Dec. 10, with the final race on Dec. 8.

"This early opportunity will allow both Carlos and Williams to begin building their relationship," the British-based team said in a statement.

"The test session will provide a valuable chance for Carlos to begin integrating into his new team environment, and he will drive the FW46 for the first time."

Hamilton is not scheduled to test for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi, the last opportunity of the year, due to ongoing commercial commitments with Mercedes.

Official testing for next season starts in Bahrain on Feb. 26-28.