Sainz takes his turn at the back of the grid in Turkey

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start from the back of the grid in this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix as a result of penalties for exceeding his engine allocation, the Italian team said on Wednesday.

Team mate Charles Leclerc started at the back for the previous race in Russia for the same reason. Spaniard Sainz started on the front row and finished third in Sochi.

"As was the case for Charles Leclerc in Russia, in Turkey Carlos Sainz will take a completely new power unit fitted with the new hybrid system," Ferrari said.

"Therefore he will start from the back of the grid with the aim of climbing up the order to try and score some points."

Ferrari said also that team boss Mattia Binotto would not be attending the race but would remain at the Maranello factory to focus on the development of next year's car.

"He will of course follow all sessions and the race from the Remote Garage, with a permanent link to the team at Istanbul Park," the team added.

