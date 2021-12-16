Saiss volley gives Wolves 1-0 win away to misfiring Brighton

BRIGHTON, England : Romain Saiss struck a superb volley in first-half stoppage time to give Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 win away to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday as the home side's winless run extended to 11 league games.

Despite their squad being depleted by injuries, suspensions and COVID-19 infections, Brighton had the better chances in the first half, and the visitors suffered a blow when Korean striker Hwang Hee-Chan had to be replaced after 16 minutes.

After a first half of few clear-cut chances, the home side thought they had cleared the danger from a corner just before the break, but Ruben Neves chipped a beautiful ball over the defence and Saiss was on hand to score with a deft volley.

Fernando Marcal's looping cross bounced off the top of the crossbar just after the break as Wolves upped the tempo. Brighton struggled to keep up, and Saiss almost had a second but his thunderous shot hit the post.

Though Yves Bissouma missed a gilt-edged chance from point-blank range, Brighton were mostly limited to unsuccessful pot-shots from distance in their desperate chase for an equaliser.

Wolves could have put the game beyond doubt as substitute Adama Traore orchestrated a three-on-one counterattack, but Daniel Podence fired his drive straight at the keeper for an easy save.

A problem with the referee's communications equipment at the beginning of the second half contributed to 13 minutes of time added on at the end, but Brighton barely managed to force a save from Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

The defeat leaves Brighton, who have not won since beating Leicester City 2-1 on Sept. 19, in 13th spot on 20 points, with Wolves four points above them in eighth position.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)