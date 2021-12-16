Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Saiss volley gives Wolves victory at struggling Brighton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Saiss volley gives Wolves victory at struggling Brighton

Saiss volley gives Wolves victory at struggling Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 15, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Romain Saiss scores their first goal REUTERS/Toby Melville
Saiss volley gives Wolves victory at struggling Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 15, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman REUTERS/Toby Melville
Saiss volley gives Wolves victory at struggling Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 15, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
16 Dec 2021 05:49AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 06:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, England: Romain Saiss struck a superb volley in first-half stoppage time to give Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday as the home side's winless run extended to 11 league games.

Despite their squad being depleted by injuries, suspensions and COVID-19 infections, Brighton had the better chances in the first half, and the visitors suffered a blow when Korean striker Hwang Hee-Chan had to be replaced after 16 minutes.

The home side thought they had cleared the danger from a corner just before the break, but Ruben Neves chipped a beautiful ball over the defence and Saiss was on hand to score with a deft volley.

Fernando Marcal's looping cross bounced off the top of the crossbar just after the break as Wolves upped the tempo. Brighton struggled to keep up, and Saiss almost claimed a second but his thunderous shot hit the post.

Though Yves Bissouma missed a gilt-edged chance from point-blank range, Brighton were mostly limited to pot-shots from distance in their desperate chase for an equaliser.

Wolves could have put the game beyond doubt as substitute Adama Traore orchestrated a three-on-one counter-attack, but Daniel Podence fired his drive straight at the keeper .

A problem with the referee's communications equipment at the beginning of the second half contributed to 13 minutes of stoppage time, but Brighton barely managed to force a save from Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

Brighton, who have not won since beating Leicester City 2-1 on Sep 19, are 13th in the table on 20 points, with Wolves four points above them in eighth.

"I've known Ruben very well for a lot of years and it was a fantastic pass but I deserve credit for the finish with my right foot. I never use my right foot," Saiss told BT Sport.

Brighton coach Graham Potter was disappointed with the goal his side conceded.

""(The) effort was there, it's been a difficult week for us, but not good enough tonight to get the three points," he told BT Sport.

"There's no excuses. I believe in the guys that were on the pitch ... it's been a tough week, but it's probably been a tough week for lots of teams. That's where we are at at the moment."

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us