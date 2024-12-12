Saka double eases Arsenal past Monaco

LONDON :Arsenal took a giant step towards the Champions League knockout stage as Bukayo Saka once again proved the catalyst as his double helped them to a 3-0 victory over AS Monaco on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's side began the fixture outside the top eight in the expanded league stage and with plenty of work to do to avoid being dragged into the playoffs.

It was not all plain sailing for Arsenal who were guilty of some profligate finishing but England forward Saka made sure they moved into third spot in the table with two games left.

He broke the deadlock in the 34th minute from a Gabriel Jesus pass and just when it looked as though a succession of missed chances by his teammates could prove costly he was gifted his second in the 78th minute.

Substitute Kai Havertz rubber-stamped Arsenal's fourth win from six games in this year's competition in the 88th minute.

Arsenal have 13 points while Monaco, who began the evening level with the London club, are now 16th with 10 points.

With injuries forcing his hand, Arteta handed a first Champions League start to 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly and the left back played a key role in Saka's opener.

Shrugging off a challenge, he showed great vision to pierce Monaco's defensive line with a pinpoint pass to Gabriel Jesus whose low cross was swept in by Saka.

Monaco's initial poise evaporated and they were fortunate not to be buried before the interval.

A dreadful mistake by Soungoutou Magassa sent Martin Odegaard clear through on goal. The Norwegian looked certain to score but rolled his shot wide of the post.

Brazilian Jesus, whose goal touch has deserted him this season, had earlier spurned a one-on-one and another good chance, both times denied by Monaco keeper Radoslaw Majecki.

Gabriel Martinelli was also guilty as Arsenal arrived at halftime somehow only one goal ahead.

Heartened by those escapes, Monaco threatened to make Arsenal pay in the second half with Thilo Kehrer flashing a header just wide from a swinging free kick and former Liverpool player Takumi Minamino then shooting too close to David Raya when the ball was cut back to him in the area.

All their good work was undone though as they gifted Arsenal an early Christmas present in the 78th minute.

A mix-up between defender Mohammed Salisu and his keeper allowed Saka to score his ninth goal of the season in all competitions and ease any late nerves.