Logo
Logo

Sport

Saka earns Arsenal narrow victory at troubled Villa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Saka earns Arsenal narrow victory at troubled Villa

Saka earns Arsenal narrow victory at troubled Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - August 31, 2026 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/David Klein
Saka earns Arsenal narrow victory at troubled Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - August 31, 2026 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores their first goal past Aston Villa's Zion Suzuki REUTERS/David Klein
Saka earns Arsenal narrow victory at troubled Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - August 31, 2026 Arsenal's Kai Havertz in action with Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara REUTERS/David Klein
Saka earns Arsenal narrow victory at troubled Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - August 31, 2026 Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori in action with Aston Villa's Alysson Eduard Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Saka earns Arsenal narrow victory at troubled Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - August 31, 2026 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/David Klein
01 Sep 2026 05:00AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2026 05:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 31 : Champions Arsenal made it two wins out of two as Bukayo Saka's second-half goal earned them a workmanlike 1-0 victory at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.

Saka bundled in from close range in the 59th minute to reward a patient Arsenal, who dominated without ever overwhelming a resolute Villa side.

Villa, whose Europa League-winning side has disintegrated after a summer exodus, came closest in the first half when Emi Buendia struck a shot against the crossbar.

Victory lifted Arsenal to six points along with Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea.

Villa remain pointless and without a goal and will be seeking to boost their squad ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement