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Saka injury doesn't look good, says Arsenal manager Arteta
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Saka injury doesn't look good, says Arsenal manager Arteta

Saka injury doesn't look good, says Arsenal manager Arteta

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich v Arsenal - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 21, 2026 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka walks off the pitch as he is substituted after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

22 Oct 2026 12:28PM
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Oct 22 : Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is worried about the severity of Bukayo Saka's quadriceps injury after the winger left the pitch in the 10th minute of Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw at Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old clutched his left thigh after falling while attempting a pass and was replaced by Eberechi Eze.

"When a player has to come off with sharp pain it is never good news. We have to wait and see," Arteta told TNT Sports.

"He doesn't look good at all, but we'll have to wait and see."

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Saka missed seven games last season with an Achilles problem and had hamstring surgery in December 2024 which sidelined him for more than three months.

Arsenal can ill afford to lose another winger after Christos Tzolis picked up a hamstring injury on international duty.

Source: Reuters
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