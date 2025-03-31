Saka is ready to return, says Arsenal manager Arteta

LONDON :Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka could make his long-awaited return against Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday after recovering from a hamstring injury, his manager Mikel Arteta said.

The 23-year-old England international, who has scored nine goals and provided 14 assists in 24 matches in all competitions for Arsenal this season, has been sidelined since December.

"Saka is ready to go," Arteta told reporters on Monday. "All the careful things are already done. Now it's about putting him in the grass at the right moment. But he's pushing because he really wants to.

"Bukayo is a massive weapon that we have. We know the impact he has in the team and how important his role and contribution is to our success. It's great to have him back again."

Arsenal, who trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by 12 points with nine games remaining, host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final next week.

"It is the energy that he (Saka) transmits. He has missed the thing that he loves the most in his life — which is to be around the team, to play, train and compete at the highest level," Arteta added.

"The fact that he is able to come in the most important part of the season is a massive boost for him and the team as well."

Arsenal's Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori was injured on international duty.

Calafiori, 22, had to leave the pitch towards the end of Italy's 2-1 defeat by Germany in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final.

"It was really unfortunate how that injury happened but it could have been much worse," Arteta said.

"(Dutch defender Jurrien) Timber has been ill for long but he has felt much better in the last few days, so he is available."

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at Fulham in December.

"We had a good time to reflect an reset and put ourselves in a good position to go into the most exciting part of the Premier League season," Arteta said.