Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Saka seals comeback with goal as Arsenal beat Fulham
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Saka seals comeback with goal as Arsenal beat Fulham

Saka seals comeback with goal as Arsenal beat Fulham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Fulham - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 1, 2025 Fulham's Antonee Robinson in action with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Saka seals comeback with goal as Arsenal beat Fulham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Fulham - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 1, 2025 Arsenal's Mikel Merino celebrates after the match
Saka seals comeback with goal as Arsenal beat Fulham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Fulham - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 1, 2025 Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli in action with Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon
Saka seals comeback with goal as Arsenal beat Fulham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Fulham - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 1, 2025 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their second goal with Jurrien Timber
Saka seals comeback with goal as Arsenal beat Fulham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Fulham - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 1, 2025 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts after the match
02 Apr 2025 04:54AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday thanks to another goal from stand-in striker Mikel Merino and as Bukayo Saka struck a few minutes into his return from three months out with injury.

Arsenal went ahead eight minutes before halftime when a cute ball from Jurrien Timber put Ethan Nwaneri round the back of the Fulham defence. He found Merino whose shot deflected beyond the reach of goalkeeper Bernd Leno into the corner.

Saka's return brought the biggest roar from the Arsenal supporters and the 23-year-old nodded in a flicked-on cross in the 73rd minute not long after coming on. Rodrigo Muniz grabbed a late consolation goal for Fulham.

The home side's victory means they trail league leaders Liverpool by nine points with eight games remaining. Arne Slot's side could widen the gap again when they play local rivals Everton on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement