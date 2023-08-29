Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sakkari may take a 'break' from tennis after early exit at US Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sakkari may take a 'break' from tennis after early exit at US Open

Sakkari may take a 'break' from tennis after early exit at US Open

Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Maria Sakkari of Greece in action against Rebeka Masarova of Spain on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

29 Aug 2023 03:15PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Greek world number eight Maria Sakkari said she may take a break from tennis after suffering an opening-round exit at the U.S. Open.

The 28-year-old crashed out after a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Spanish world number 71 Rebeka Masarova, capping a miserable year at the Grand Slams after first-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon and a third-round appearance at the Australian Open.

"I wouldn't say I was playing well," an emotional Sakkari told Eurosport. "If I played at least five or 10 per cent better, I would have won that match.

"These are the matches that I have to win. I cannot lose these matches; there have been too many for my level this year, and it's unfortunate.

"I just feel like my level was and has been poor and I have to do something about it. It's not a lack of effort, for sure.

"It's very uncertain, I don't know what I am going to do, whether I am going to take a break or not."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.