Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sakkari steamrolls Kvitova in Indian Wells third round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sakkari steamrolls Kvitova in Indian Wells third round

Sakkari steamrolls Kvitova in Indian Wells third round

FILE PHOTO: Mar 8, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Maria Sakkari participates in the Eisenhower Cup, a charity event using the the Tie Break Tens format at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

15 Mar 2022 04:37AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 04:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Greece's Maria Sakkari fired off five aces to make light work of Czech Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-0 in the third round of Indian Wells on Monday.

The world number six won all of her first-serve points in the first set and dropped just one in the second, as Kvitova struggled with her serve, producing five double-faults across the 66-minute affair in California.

Two-times Wimbledon winner Kvitova ceded break point in the eighth game of the first set and never regained her composure, as Sakkari fended off two breaks to close out the frame and ran away with the match in the second set.

"It was a little bit tough for me to get used to her serve," said Sakkari, who reached the semi-final at Roland-Garros and the U.S. Open last year.

"Once I broke her, I just felt like that's was the right way to return her serve and I was just very solid from the back of the court.

It was the second time that Sakkari has reached the round of 16 at tennis' unofficial "fifth major," after she reached the fourth round in 2018.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us