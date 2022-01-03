Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sakkari struggles against Zidansek but reaches Adelaide second round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sakkari struggles against Zidansek but reaches Adelaide second round

Sakkari struggles against Zidansek but reaches Adelaide second round

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Tour Finals - Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico - November 16, 2021 Greece's Maria Sakkari in action during her semi final match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit REUTERS/Carlos Perez Gallardo

03 Jan 2022 11:44AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 11:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

World number six Maria Sakkari advanced to the second round of the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on Monday by grinding out a 6-2 0-6 6-4 victory over Slovenian Tamara Zidansek.

"It didn't feel great to be honest, it wasn't a good match from my side," said Sakkari, who reached the semi-finals at the French and U.S. Opens last year.

"But I found a way to win and sometimes that's enough and I'm excited to be in the second round."

Sakkari, ranked third at Adelaide, won a first set that was more keenly contested than the scoreline suggested before slumping dramatically in the second.

Zidansek broke serve in the first game after Sakkari's unsuccessful challenge of a line call on the final point and backed that up by holding her own serve then breaking the Greek again to lead 3-0.

The Slovenian continued to punish the Greek's struggles on her own serve and claimed the second set without dropping a game.

Sakkari secured an early break in the third set to get back on track and while Zidansek fought back hard the Greek player eventually booked her place in the next round with another break in the final game.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek from Poland will face a qualifier in the opening round while top ranked Ash Barty and Aryna Sabalenka have received byes to the second round of the US$848,000 event, a warm-up for the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on Jan. 17.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us