Salah, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Season
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 7, 2022 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action REUTERS/Phil Noble
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - May 11, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
13 May 2022 09:58PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 09:58PM)
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Friday named among the eight nominees for the Premier League's Player of the Season award.

Salah is the league's top scorer with 22 goals, while he also has 13 assists. De Bruyne is fourth on the goal-scoring list with 15 and the Belgian international has seven assists.

Both Salah and De Bruyne have won the award before, in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons respectively.

The other nominees include Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, City's Joao Cancelo, West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

City defender Ruben Dias won the award last season.

Source: Reuters

