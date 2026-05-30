Salah heads Egypt World Cup squad, teen talent Abdel Karim earns call-Up

Cairo, May 30 : Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s talismanic winger, will head Egypt’s final squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America next month, coach Hossam Hassan said on Saturday.

The squad lineup featured few surprises, except for the inclusion of rising striker Hamza Abdel Karim. The 18-year-old is on loan from Egyptian giants Al Ahly to Barcelona Atletic, the reserve side of the La Liga champions.

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, who scored eight goals in 36 appearances for his club this season, is expected to lead Egypt’s attack in the tournament.

Egypt will begin their World Cup campaign against Belgium on June 15 in Seattle as part of Group G, which also includes New Zealand and Iran.

The team will play their final friendly match against Brazil on June 6 in Ohio.

Egypt squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), El-Mahdi Soliman (Zamalek), Mohamed Alaa (El Gouna).

Defenders: Mohamed Abdelmonem (Nice), Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly), Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ahmed Fattouh (Zamalek), Tarek Alaa (ZED), Rami Rabia (Al Ain), Hamdi Fathi (Al Wakrah), Karim Hafez (Pyramids).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Marwan Attia, Ahmed Mostafa “Zizo”, Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”, Emam Ashour (Al Ahly), Mostafa Abdel Raouf, Mohannad Lasheen (Pyramids), Haitham Hassan (Real Oviedo), Mahmoud Saber (ZED), Ibrahim Adel (Nordsjælland), Nabil Emad (Al-Najma).

Forwards: Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Hamza Abdel Karim (Barcelona Atletic).