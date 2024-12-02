Salah hints at exit after inspring Liverpool to win over Man City

LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah produced another inspirational display as his side beat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-0 to open a nine-point lead at the top but raised further doubt about his Anfield future on Sunday.

The Egyptian talisman skilfully created Liverpool's opener for Cody Gakpo and sealed City's fate by converting a penalty after the break meaning he has now scored and assisted in 36 Premier League games, equalling Wayne Rooney's record.

Salah, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season and recently stated the club had yet to offer him a new deal.

"Honestly, it's in my head. Until now this is the last Man City game I will play for Liverpool, so I was just going to enjoy it," he told Sky Sports when asked if the victory felt extra special because of his contract situation.

"The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully we just win the league and will see what will happen."

Salah has bagged 224 goals for Liverpool from 369 matches and despite the uncertainty around his future, he continues to deliver the goods for the club he joined in 2017.

"It's very special. I don't take it for granted. I'm enjoying every minute here. It feels like home," Salah said.

"It's always a special feeling scoring at Anfield and winning games."