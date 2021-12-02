Logo
Salah hits double as Liverpool triumph at Everton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Liverpool - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 1, 2021 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Liverpool - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 1, 2021 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Liverpool - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 1, 2021 A young Liverpool fan celebrates on the pitch after the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
02 Dec 2021 06:54AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 06:58AM)
LIVERPOOL, England: Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool thumped Everton 4-1 in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday to stay two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

A beautiful, curling shot from Jordan Henderson put Liverpool ahead in the ninth minute before the midfielder set up Salah with a fine through ball and the Egyptian provided a clinical finish to make it 2-0.

Everton looked to be on the ropes but they found a way back into the game seven minutes before the break, with Demarai Gray, after good work from Brazilian Richarlison.

The home side stuck at the task but Liverpool put the contest beyond doubt with Salah whisking the ball away from Seamus Coleman and providing the coolest of finishes.

Diogo Jota completed the rout with an outstanding finish, the Portuguese forward spinning away from Allan, with a brilliant turn, before blasting past Jordan Pickford's near post.

Liverpool are in third place on 31 points, a point behind Manchester City and two adrift of leaders Chelsea.

 

Source: Reuters

