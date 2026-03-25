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Salah to leave Liverpool at end of season
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Salah to leave Liverpool at end of season

Salah to leave Liverpool at end of season

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Liverpool v Galatasaray - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 18, 2026 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Phil Noble

25 Mar 2026 02:54AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2026 03:12AM)
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March 24 : Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will leave the club at the end of the season, the Premier League side said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them," the club statement said.

The 33-year-old Egypt international confirmed the news via a video message on his social media accounts.

"Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell," Salah said. "I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

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"I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, this people, would become part of my life, Liverpool is not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit," he added. "I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club.

“We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest time in our life."

Signed from AS Roma in 2017, Salah established himself as one of the best players in the club's history, helping Liverpool to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as an FA Community Shield.

He has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances, making him the club's all-time third highest goalscorer, while he has won the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions.

Source: Reuters
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