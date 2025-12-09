Logo
Logo

Sport

Salah left out of Liverpool squad for Inter trip after criticising club
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Salah left out of Liverpool squad for Inter trip after criticising club

Salah left out of Liverpool squad for Inter trip after criticising club

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Liverpool Training - AXA Training Centre, Liverpool, Britain - December 8, 2025 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

09 Dec 2025 12:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 8 : Mohamed Salah was not named in Liverpool's 19-man squad for Tuesday's Champions League game at Inter Milan, after the forward said he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club.

Salah, an unused substitute during Saturday's 3-3 draw at Leeds United, lashed out at the club and coach Arne Slot after the match, telling reporters that he had been made a scapegoat for their poor start to the season, as champions Liverpool sit ninth in the Premier League.

The Egypt international trained with the Liverpool squad on Monday morning.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement