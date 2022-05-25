Logo
Salah says he will be with Liverpool next season
Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Liverpool Media Day - AXA Training Centre, Liverpool, Britain - May 25, 2022 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

25 May 2022 10:29PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 10:29PM)
LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who is heading into the final year of his contract, says he will be staying with the club next season regardless of how future talks over his deal progress.

Salah, joint top scorer in the Premier League with 23 goals this season, would be avaliable for a free transfer at the end of next season if he doesn't sign a new contract extension.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris, the Egyptian said it was not the right moment to deal with contract negotiations.

"I don't focus on the contract at the moment. It's about the team. It's a really important week for us. I want to win the Champions League again," he said.

"I'm staying next season for sure. I want to see Hendo (Jordan Henderson) with that trophy in his hands again and then hopefully he gives it to me!" he said.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said earlier this week that the club would like to keep Salah and his fellow striker Sadio Mane, who is also out of contract at the end of next season.

"I'd like to keep those conversations confidential but obviously we've articulated our desire that they remain," said Werner.

Source: Reuters

