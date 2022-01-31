Logo
Salah stars as Egypt come from behind to reach semis
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter Final - Egypt v Morocco - Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon - January 30, 2022 Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action with Morocco's Nayef Aguerd and Adam Masina REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter Final - Egypt v Morocco - Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon - January 30, 2022 Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates after the match REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter Final - Egypt v Morocco - Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon - January 30, 2022 Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates after the match REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter Final - Egypt v Morocco - Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon - January 30, 2022 Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action with Morocco's Sofiane Boufal REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter Final - Egypt v Morocco - Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon - January 30, 2022 Egypt's Mohamed Salah reacts REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
31 Jan 2022 01:54AM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 01:54AM)
YAOUNDE : Mohamed Salah scored an equaliser and created the winner as Egypt came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Sunday.

Morocco went ahead in the seventh minute from a penalty converted by Sofiane Boufal but Egypt came storming back as they dominated the game with Salah scoring in the 53rd minute.

The Liverpool forward then turned provider to set up Mahmoud Trezeguet for the winner 10 minutes into extra time.

Egypt now meet hosts Cameroon in the semi-final in Yaounde on Thursday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

