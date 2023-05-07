Logo
Salah strike fires Liverpool to 1-0 win over Brentford
Salah strike fires Liverpool to 1-0 win over Brentford

Salah strike fires Liverpool to 1-0 win over Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Brentford - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 6, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates as Brentford players react REUTERS/Carl Recine
Salah strike fires Liverpool to 1-0 win over Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Brentford - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 6, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts REUTERS/Carl Recine
07 May 2023 02:32AM (Updated: 07 May 2023 02:50AM)
LIVERPOOL, England: An early goal by Mohamed Salah was enough to give Liverpool a 1-0 Premier League win over Brentford on Saturday (May 6) that keeps the pressure on fierce rivals Manchester United in the hunt for Champions League football next season.

Their sixth league win in a row left the Merseysiders in fifth spot on 62 points, one behind fourth-placed United, but the Red Devils have two games in hand over Liverpool. Brentford are ninth on 50 points.

Before the game got underway, the Liverpool fans loudly booed, whistled and chanted their team's name as the national anthem was played to mark the coronation of King Charles in London earlier on Saturday.

Brentford strung five across the back in an effort to thwart Liverpool's array of attacking riches, but they still went behind in the 13th minute as Virgil van Dijk headed Fabinho's cross back for Salah to bundle home his 100th goal at Anfield.

Bryan Mbeumo out-sprinted and out-muscled Van Dijk to fire home in the 40th minute for Brentford, but the flag went up for a marginal offside that was confirmed by VAR and the goal was disallowed.

Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo both wasted good chances to increase Liverpool's lead, but with Brentford only managing a single shot on target, Salah's goal proved enough for the home side to claim the victory.

Source: Reuters

