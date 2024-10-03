Salah will always score goals, says Liverpool boss Slot

LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool manager Arne Slot was not the least bit surprised by the superb performance of Mohamed Salah in their 2-0 Champions League victory over Bologna on Wednesday.

Salah set up Alexis Mac Allister's goal with a pinpoint cross and then bagged his own with a rocket to the top corner for an astounding 49th goal in the Champions League.

It was Salah's third goal in his last three games, which came on the back of a three-game mini drought.

"Before (last week's League Cup win over West Ham United), Mo played three games without scoring a goal. So it is in football, it can happen that sometimes in three games, you score one or you don't score," Slot said.

"But these players, like Mo, they will always score their goals if you just keep playing them."

The manager would not speculate on Salah's future at the Merseyside club. Salah's contract expires at the end of this season and he has said this will be his last season at Anfield.

"Mo has done really well today, and I'm happy with the way he does at the moment, and I'm not looking forward to next season," Slot said.

The 46-year-old Dutchman, who replaced Juergen Klopp in the close season, has become the team's first manager to win eight of their first nine games across all competitions.

His team have won their opening two in the Champions League to sit fifth in the 36-team table. They also top the Premier League. Slot, however, shrugged off the accolade.

"I don't draw many conclusions from that, but it's nice. So many incredible managers have worked here, doing so many special things," he said. "The only thing is I hope it is not the only thing people remember me for in two or three years or however long I am here. If all they say is, 'that's the manager who won eight out of nine!'

"I'm hoping to do more special things than just win eight out of my first nine games."

He also praised Klopp for the squad he inherited.

"It also says how I have been left this club - the work rate the players put in, how the staff are helping me get these results," Slot said.