Salah's Liverpool future under spotlight as Brighton visit Anfield

Dec 11 : Liverpool's crumbling Premier League title defence faces another stern test when Brighton & Hove Albion visit Anfield on Saturday, but the real drama surrounds Mohamed Salah, whose explosive outburst has left the Egyptian winger's future under scrutiny.

The 33-year-old tore into Liverpool and manager Arne Slot, who was already grappling with his side's apparent crisis of confidence, in incendiary post-match comments following last weekend's 3-3 draw with Leeds United, telling journalists he felt scapegoated for their dismal start to the season.

The Merseyside club are currently languishing in 10th place with 23 points from 15 matches, a far cry from last season's romp to the title.

Nicknamed "The Egyptian King," Liverpool's third-highest scorer, with 250 goals in 420 appearances, has endured a turbulent campaign following an extraordinary 2024-25 season.

He was left on the bench in last month's 2-0 win at West Ham United, came on as a substitute in the 1-1 home draw with Sunderland, but was unused in the draw at Leeds United and omitted entirely from Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan.

When asked whether Salah had played his last game for Liverpool, Slot admitted before the Inter match that he had "no clue".

"It's difficult but it's a collective difficult situation that we're all in," Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told Amazon Prime after the San Siro clash.

"Between Mo and the club, things are going on and he's not here today, that's the reality. I don't think anything has changed in terms of our focus and determination.

"I've known him for such a long time, we are good friends and have been through highs and lows. We speak and those types of things will stay indoors as it should be. We have to brace ourselves and be against the outside noise... You have to recover and get back to Brighton already."

With Salah set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations on December 15, Liverpool must attempt to extend their four-game unbeaten run across all competitions while silencing the off-field turmoil.

Whether he returns to Anfield afterwards remains uncertain, with Saudi suitors - according to media reports - circling and Salah hinting that his Liverpool chapter may be drawing to a close.

THE RETURN OF THE TYNE-WEAR DERBY

The northeast of England will be buzzing as Sunderland host Newcastle United on Sunday in the first Premier League Tyne-Wear derby in nine years. Separated by just 12 miles, the rivalry has an intense history.

Sunderland's impressive return to the top flight sees them ninth with 23 points, while Newcastle trail by a point in 12th.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe captured the mood: "It means everything to me personally. I want to do the club, the city, our people proud."

The Stadium of Light is expected to deliver a fiery atmosphere for one of English football's fiercest derbies.

CITY CHASE ARSENAL

League leaders Arsenal welcome bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates on Saturday. Manchester City face a tougher assignment away to high-flying Crystal Palace a day later.

Second-placed City trail Arsenal by two points after 15 matches, while Palace sit fourth.

Arsenal are grappling with an injury crisis as fitness concerns surround key figures, including first-choice centre backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, along with forward Leandro Trossard and others.