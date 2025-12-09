Salah's omission from Inter game is a consequence of his actions, says Becker

Dec 9 : Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's omission from Tuesday's Champions League game at Inter Milan is a consequence of his reaction to being left out of the side, teammate Alisson Becker said on Monday.

Salah, 33, was not included in the 19-man squad for the Inter clash after he said in a hard-hitting interview following Saturday's match with Leeds United that he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club.

"Salah not being available is just a consequence of what he did and he is smart enough to know that. I didn't speak to Mo about that," the Brazilian goalkeeper told reporters.

"We share good moments, happy moments so that creates a bond. We will have a conversation, but that is personal."

Salah, who has scored 250 goals, won two Premier League titles and a Champions League in eight years with Liverpool, was left on the bench in last month's 2-0 win at West Ham United.

He came on in the 1-1 home draw with Sunderland but was again an unused substitute at Leeds.

Ahead of the Inter fixture, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he had no clue whether Salah had played his last game for the club, while Becker expressed hope for the Egyptian forward's return.

"I hope he plays again for the club. That's a personal situation between Mo and the club," he said.

"We, as his teammates and his friends, we hope the best thing happens for him, but as Liverpool FC players we want the best for the club as well. We want a win-win situation for everyone."

Salah, who has scored just five goals and appeared in 19 games in all competitions this season, had said he felt as if he had been made a scapegoat for Liverpool's poor start to the season.

The Premier League club is 10th in the current campaign, 10 points behind leaders Arsenal after 15 games.