Salernitana appoint Filippo Inzaghi to replace sacked Sousa

Salernitana have appointed Filippo Inzaghi as their new manager to replace Paulo Sousa, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

Sousa was sacked on Tuesday after a poor start to the season left them without a win and second from bottom in the table. Former Italian international Inzaghi will now take charge as the club bid to avoid relegation.

"Salernitana announces that it has reached an agreement with Mr. Filippo Inzaghi and to entrust him shortly with the technical guidance of the first team." the club said.

Inzaghi began his managerial career at AC Milan in 2014, the club where he finished his playing career. He has won promotion to Serie B with Venezia and to Serie A with Benevento, and last season he managed Reggina in Serie B.

Salernitana's next game after the international break will see them face fellow strugglers Cagliari, who are currently bottom of Serie A and just one point behind Inzaghi's side.