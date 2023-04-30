Salernitana hold Napoli to a draw, delaying title party

NAPLES :Leaders Napoli were held to a 1-1 home draw after a late goal by Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia cancelled out Mathias Olivera's header, denying Luciano Spalletti's side of early title celebrations at their home ground.

Napoli could have sealed their first title in 33 years with a win but, despite enjoying the lion's share of possession, the visitors held their nerve to keep out a flurry of Napoli shots with keeper Guillermo Ochoa extremely busy between the posts.

Napoli are now on 79 points, far ahead of second-placed Lazio on 61 points with six games remaining. They will have another chance to clinch the Scudetto away at Udinese on Thursday.

Salernitana were under great pressure for most of the game, with the first attempt at their goal by Victor Osimhen coming inside the opening 70 seconds.

The Nigerian striker was close to giving Napoli the lead in the 23rd minute through another header but brilliant Ochoa stopped the ball from going in.

Napoli midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa aimed for the middle of Ochoa's goal from a distance shortly before halftime but was also denied by the Mexican keeper.

Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tried to beat Ochoa with a curled shot after the break while midfielder Piotr Zielinski attempted to do the same with an overhead kick, both striking above the bar.

The stadium erupted eventually when Napoli found the net just after the hour mark through defender Olivera, who leaped up in the box to nod the ball into the bottom left corner from a corner kick.

But Salernitana equalised seven minutes from time through Dia, who broke into Napoli's area and struck the ball at by the far post, spoiling the party for hundreds of thousands fans who flew in to Naples this weekend as reported by Italian media.

Salernitana, unbeaten under coach Paulo Sousa in their last nine league outings, also held Inter Milan and AC Milan to 1-1 draws during that run.

Napoli missed the chance to win the earliest title in Serie A history with six games remaining until the end of the season.

Juventus were the most recent side to become champions with five games left in 2018-19 while Inter, Fiorentina and Torino also needed just as many match days in the past.

In 1990 Napoli claimed their second title on the final day of the season.

Argentine star Diego Maradona inspired Napoli to its last triumph in 1990, but since then, the coveted champions' Scudetto (shield) has been won almost exclusively by teams from wealthy northern Italy such as Juventus and AC Milan.