Salernitana sack coach Castori
17 Oct 2021 11:29PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2021 11:24PM)
ROME : Fabrizio Castori was sacked by Salernitana on Sunday after a 2-1 defeat at Spezia left the promoted side bottom of the Serie A standings.

Castori led the Salerno-based club to promotion back to the top flight for the first time since 1998-99 last season, but the veteran coach was dismissed after picking up four points from their opening eight league games.

"Thanking him for his professionalism and the objectives reached together, the club wishes the coach the best of human and professional fortunes," Salernitana said in a statement.

Salernitana earned their first win of the season against Genoa before the international break, but surrendered a halftime lead to lose to relegation rivals Spezia on Saturday. They face Empoli at home next.

Castori is the third Serie A coach to be sacked this season, after Hellas Verona and Cagliari dismissed Eusebio Di Francesco and Leonardo Semplici in September.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

