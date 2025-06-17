Salernitana-Samp playoff decider moved back after food poisoning

ROME :The Italian Serie B relegation decider has been postponed to Sunday after many Salernitana players suffered food poisoning on the way home from the first leg against Sampdoria.

The Serie B league said it had accepted a request from Salernitana to delay the return game which had been scheduled to take place on Friday.

The decision was made after considering medical documents produced by the club, as well a criminal complaint Salernitana filed with prosecutors, the league said in a statement.

Around 20 players and staff fell ill on the plane taking Salernitana home to Salerno after Sunday's 2-0 loss to Sampdoria in Genoa in the playoff first leg.

Salernitana face the prospect of a second consecutive relegation if they cannot overturn their deficit.

Former Serie A champions Sampdoria are fighting to avoid a humiliating fall into Serie C for the first time in their 79-year history.

The Genoa club were going down at the end of the regular season in May, but were given a lifeline when Brescia were relegated in their place due to financial irregularities.