Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Salernitana thrashed by Udinese but stay up as Cagliari are relegated
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Salernitana thrashed by Udinese but stay up as Cagliari are relegated

23 May 2022 05:22AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 05:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Salernitana completed a dramatic great escape as they avoided relegation from Serie A despite being thrashed 4-0 by Udinese on Sunday, after Cagliari failed to earn the victory they needed at Venezia to climb above them.

Having looked dead and buried, bottom of the standings a month ago, a run of seven matches unbeaten out of nowhere had dragged Salernitana out of the relegation zone ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Fans on the Amalfi Coast knew victory over Udinese would have been preferable, but they were also aware that help from Venezia could bail them out - something that was needed in the end given the hosts were put to the sword.

Gerard Deulofeu, Ilija Nestorovski and Destiny Udogie burst Salernitana's bubble in the first half to give Udinese a 3-0 lead at the break.

That became 4-0 in the second half as Roberto Pererya netted a fine solo effort, meaning although their side continued to create chances, home supporters followed the action in Venice on their phones rather than watching their own team.

Cagliari had numerous chances against already-relegated Venezia, but somehow they could not find a breakthrough, with their 0-0 stalemate ensuring Salernitana's great escape had a happy ending.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us