Salford Red Devils liquidated after 152 years over debts

Dec 3 : Salford Red Devils, a 152-year-old rugby league club who finished last in the Super League after a financially troubled campaign, have been liquidated by the high court due to outstanding debts, the club said on Wednesday.

Despite a takeover by a consortium led by Swiss businessman Dario Berta this year, the club struggled to pay wages on time, faced a player exodus and lost 24 of their 27 matches in the Super League as they were relegated to the Championship.

"We regret to inform stakeholders... that Salford Red Devils and its operating company, Salford City Reds (2013) Limited, have been subject to a winding-up petition filed by HMRC, and liquidation proceedings have now commenced," Salford said in a statement.

"We understand the gravity of this situation and the uncertainty this creates for everyone connected with the club.

"Whilst there is sadness in seeing things come to this point, there is also a sense of relief that an extremely challenging period for the club has finally come to an end."

Several players left Salford due to the financial problems. The club only had two senior players available when their match against Wakefield had to be called off, as fans held a protest.

The winding-up petition against the club, which was adjourned multiple times to give them time to pay the debt, was heard on Wednesday after the owners failed to secure funding.

The 1873, a supporters group, vowed to revive the club.

"Salford Rugby League was never just a company - it's a legacy, a cause, a community that refuses to be erased. From this moment, the fight for a reborn Salford begins," they posted on X.