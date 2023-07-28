Logo
Sport

Salzburg sack coach Salzburg amid Al-Ahli talks
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off Second Leg - AS Roma v FC Salzburg - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 23, 2023 FC Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

28 Jul 2023 08:35PM
Red Bull Salzburg have parted ways with Matthias Jaissle so that the German manager can join Saudi Professional League club Al-Ahli, the Austrian Bundesliga champions said on Friday.

Salzburg said they have released the 35-year-old from his duties after the former 1899 Hoffenheim player requested to move to the Saudi side.

"We believe that a coach who is so intensely concerned with a possible change of club just two days before the start of an important season should not be there for this opener either," managing director Stephen Rider said in a statement.

"We want to start the new season with full energy and conviction. To do that, we need 100 per cent focus from everyone involved."

Salzburg said the negotiations with Al-Ahli are currently in the final phase.

Al-Ahli have signed former Premier League players Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Riyad Mahrez in this transfer window.

Florens Koch and Alexander Hauser will take charge of Salzburg in place of Jaissle.

Source: Reuters

