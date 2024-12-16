Salzburg sack manager Lijnders after disappointing start to season

RB Salzburg have parted ways with Dutch manager Pepijn Lijnders, the Austrian club said on Monday, after a poor first half of the season leaves them struggling in both the domestic league and the Champions League.

Lijnders, former Liverpool assistant coach and appointed Salzburg manager in May, began the season with three consecutive league victories, but just four wins in the next 13 matches leaves the club fifth in the standings.

Despite his side winning two of the last three league games, including a 3-0 win over Austria Klagenfurt on Saturday, the club have decided to dismiss the coach who took them to the league phase of the Champions League.

"During the six months under Pepijn Lijnders, our qualification for the Champions League was a plus," the club said in a statement.

"After the successful start to the season, there have been many unsatisfactory performances, however, which have led to RB Salzburg being ten points off the top of the Bundesliga."

The Austrian league has entered its winter break and does not return until February, but the club will be in Champions League action in January with their two final games against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Salzburg have lost five of their six games in the competition, and they are 32nd in the standings.

"We are now very intensively looking for a new coach and will communicate as soon as a decision is made. We clearly want to start training again on January 3 with our new coach in place," the club said.