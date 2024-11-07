Salzburg win first points as they stun Feyenoord on home ground

ROTTERDAM : Striker Karim Konate snatched a double as Salzburg scored their first goals of the Champions League group competition and also picked up their first points with a surprise 3-1 away win at Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Konate took advantage of defensive slips for his goals but it was substitute Daouda Guindo who made sure of the win with a stunning left-footed finish as the 10-man Dutch side threatened a late comeback

Feyenoord had won their last two group games away at Girona and Benfica and were fancied to climb the table but were stunned on their return to De Kuip by the youthful Austrian outfit.

The 20-year-old Konate, who helped Ivory Coast to win the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the year, put Salzburg ahead two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

An errant roll out of the ball by home goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther fell for Salzburg, who played it out to the left wing for Oscar Gloukh to cross for Konate to head home.

Feyenoord were caught ball-watching in the 58th minute when Kamil Piatkowski looped a header up in the air from a corner and Konate reacted quickly on the turn, volleying home for a 2-0 lead.

The hosts' precarious position turned worse when substitute Chris-Kevin Nadje was sent off in the 79th minute after a VAR review saw an initial yellow card for a studs-up tackle changed to red.

But 10-man Feyenoord responded with a skilful goal from a tight angle from Anis Hadj Moussa two minutes later that suddenly offered hope.

Salzburg should have settled the outcome when a VAR decision handed them an 85th-minute penalty but Konate’s hat-trick hopes were denied by the crossbar.

However, Guindo came off the bench and with his first contribution slammed home his long-range effort to ensure Salzburg’s haul of three points.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)