Samata back after year’s absence for Tanzania

Dec 9 : Captain Mbwana Samatta has been recalled to Tanzania’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals, named on Tuesday for this month's tournament in Morocco.

The striker, who turns 33 later this month, won the last of his 75 caps for Tanzania a year ago but returns in a 28-man selection, which the Tanzania Football Federation announced on social media.

Samatta, who previously played at Aston Villa, is one of eight foreign-based players in the squad, which also includes English-born Haji Mnoga from League Two outfit Salford City and Tarryn Allarakhia, who plays at English minor-league side Rochdale.

All three were in Tanzania’s squad at the last finals in the Ivory Coast, where they drew two games and lost one and finished bottom of their group.

New coach Miguel Gamondi, appointed last month, has dropped experienced midfielder Mudathir Yahya but included the uncapped Kelvin Nashon.

Tanzania will compete in Group C at the tournament and will take on Nigeria in their opening game on December 23. They will also meet neighbours Uganda and Tunisia in the group.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Zuberi Foba (Azam), Hussein Masaraga (Singida Black Stars), Yakoub Suleiman (Simba)

Defenders: Ibrahim Abdullah, Mohamed Hussein, Dickson Job (all Young Africans), Shomari Kapombe (Simba), Nickson Kibabage (Singida Black Stars), Haji Mnoga (Salford City), Lusajo Mwaikenda (Azam), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Pascal Msindo (Azam), Wilson Nangu (Simba)

Midfielders: Morice Abraham (Simba), Tarryn Allarakhia (Rochdale), Novatus Dismas (Göztepe), Habibu Idd (Singida Black Stars), Yusuph Kagoma (Simba), Alphonce Mabula (Shamakhi), Charles M’Mombwa (Floriana), Kelvin Nashon (Pamba Jiji), Feisal Salum (Azam)

Forwards: Kibu Denis (Simba), Kelvin John (Aalborg, Denmark), Simon Msuva (Al Talaba), Mbwana Samatta (Le Havre, France), Abdul Suleiman, Iddi Suleiman (both Azam)

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)