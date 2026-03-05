Sami Khedira's brother Rani switches allegiance to Tunisia

March 5 : Rani Khedira, the brother of former Germany international Sami Khedira, has switched allegiance to represent Tunisia, the Tunisian FA said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Union Berlin defensive midfielder was born in Stuttgart and played for Germany at junior level but did not make an appearance for the senior national team.

He is eligible to play for the North African country through his Tunisian father.

His brother Sami won the 2014 World Cup with Germany.

"The FIFA tribunal has officially approved today the change of sporting nationality for player Rani Khedira," Tunisia's FA posted on Facebook.

Tunisia will participate in the 2026 World Cup in North America and have been placed in Group F with the Netherlands, Japan and another team from the UEFA region.