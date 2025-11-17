Samoa chasing World Cup place to keep up proud record

DUBAI :Samoa have a last chance to preserve a proud record and book a berth at the 2027 World Cup when they face Belgium in the final qualifying tournament in Dubai on Tuesday.

Samoa have twice been World Cup quarter-finalists and participated in every tournament bar the first in 1987, but they have slumped to 17 in the world rankings and already missed out on two opportunities to qualify for the tournament in Australia.

Samoa can make a 10th successive finals appearance if they beat Belgium at the Sevens Stadium to take the 24th and final berth for the 2027 event.

The two nations set up a decisive finale after both beat Brazil and Namibia in the round-robin tournament that started in Dubai on November 8.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Samoa came through both their matches without much anxiety while Belgium had a close upset win over Namibia before narrowly edging Brazil when they played most of the match down a man following an early red card.

But being so tantalisingly close, Belgium cannot be underestimated with a squad full of players who ply their trade at French clubs.

Samoa’s team has suffered from the wide dispersion of its members across the world of rugby, and has often had to field understrength sides.

Key players were missing at the Pacific Nations Cup, where Samoa finished fifth, outside the automatic qualifying places. And the side then lost a two-legged playoff to Chile in September.

But Samoa's squad in Dubai includes former Australia prop Scott Sio, who switched international allegiance after 74 tests for the Wallabies and debuted against Namibia last week.

Samoa also have former England international Jacob Umaga and former USA prop Titi Lamositele, and the reinforcements have helped, said coach Lemalu Tusiata Pusi.

“Obviously, we've had a few players come in and they brought their experience and just a calibre of where they play," he said.

“So it’s been good for the other players that were involved in the last campaign to see the level of these players and where they need to get to."

The winner will be included in the finals draw on December 3.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Kevin Buckland)