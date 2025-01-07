Samoa coach Schwalger quits after being charged with sex offences

Samoa coach Mahonri Schwalger has resigned four months after he was charged with multiple sex offences, the Samoa rugby board (Lakapi Samoa) has announced.

The former test hooker was suspended from his job in September after being charged by Samoan police with the offences, which included sexual conduct with a person under 16.

According to the Samoa Observer newspaper, Schwalger pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared in front of the Supreme Court in early November.

Schwalger took over as coach last April and led Samoa to their first victory over a tier one nation in 10 years when they beat Italy 33-25 in Apia in July.

"(Mahroni) has given everything to our country through the Manu Samoa, and his contributions to the team and our rugby community will always be acknowledged," the Lakapi Samoa chairman Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said in a statement.

"His leadership has been a key part of our journey, and we wish him all the best."

Samoa pulled out of their November internationals in the Northern Hemisphere last year because of financial problems.